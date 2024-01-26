Justin Timberlake reacts to Travis Kelce’s comment about him

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Timberlake had a sweet response to Travis Kelce’s comment about him being the “most famous” person in his contacts.

On 8 January, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was filmed on the team’s TikTok, answering an intimate question that wasn’t related to football. Kelce, 35, was asked, “Who is the most famous person in your phone?”

The star player mulled over the question for a few seconds before responding. “The easy answer, you guys know the easy answer,” Kelce admitted, nodding to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“JT, Justin Timberlake,” he finally said. However, Kelce wasn’t confident Timberlake would have answered the phone if he called then. The athlete said Timberlake was a “busy man”.

Ironically, when asked about Kelce’s comment, the Friends with Benefits actor said the same about the Chiefs player.

“We text,” Timberlake proclaimed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t want to bother him. He’s busy right now. He’s in the zone.”

The two icons may not talk on the phone too frequently, but they’ve been known to hit the green together. Kelce, Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and Patrick Mahomes have all notably competed in celebrity golf tournaments together.

During Timberlake’s 25 January appearance on the talk show, he and Fallon reflected on a funny moment on the course with Kelce. One time, Fallon had sunk the ball into the hole with a beautiful shot, which caused the songwriter to burst into excitement.

“I saw my life flash before my eyes,” Timberlake recalled. Apparently, he had jumped up to shoulder bump Kelce but ended up being smacked by the massive NFL star instead.

“He went up and did one of those, like, when they jump, and I was like, ‘He’s doing it, I have to do it!’ and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me,” Timberlake explained.

According to the Palmer lead, their collision resulted in him having a tight neck “for like a week”.

Both Timberlake and Kelce are booked and busy for the time being. The “Bye Bye Bye” vocalist announced his upcoming world tour, Forget Tomorrow, on the show and his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. Meanwhile, Kelce is scheduled to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on 28 January for the conference championship.