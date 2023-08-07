Justin Trudeau and his son see Barbie movie while matching in pink

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Trudeau has earned praise for his dedication to the dress code while attending one of the biggest movie premieres of the year alongside his 15-year-old son.

The Canadian prime minister recently posted a photo on Instagram in a movie theatre in front of the Barbie poster with his oldest son Xavier. “We’re team Barbie,” the post’s caption read.

The father and son came prepared, as they both showed up wearing the classic Barbie pink to show their support for the film, which just reached $1bn in ticket sales. For the occasion, Trudeau could be seen wearing a pink hoodie, while his son opted for a pink T-shirt.

The father-son outing came less than a week after the Canadian politician made the announcement that he was separating from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire. The couple share son Xavier, as well as two other children, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the announcement began. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Trudeau’s office confirmed in a statement to Reuters that a legal separation agreement has been filed.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the prime minister’s office told the outlet.

“Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Gregoire was originally a classmate of Trudeau’s younger brother Michael, but the two didn’t become close until 2003 when they were co-hosting a fundraising ball. They were married in Montreal in May 2005.

They’ve both had the opportunity to reflect on their almost two decades long relationship in their anniversary posts. “Every mile of this journey together is an adventure,” Trudeau’s post from this year began. The photo featured the pair holding hands in an RV. “I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!”

In Gregoire’s post from last year, she showcased a photo of the two of them as children. “You had your Mrs Bunny and I had my tennis balls! We kind of look alike, don’t we? Who knew little Sophie would find little Justin and build a life together one day!” her post began.

“Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over. You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways. They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more. None of us are perfect and so there is no perfect relationship, but love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow.”

The Canadian prime minister and his son are not the only Barbie attendees to don pink, as the colour has become the unofficial dress code for moviegoers going to see the Greta Gerwig-directed film.