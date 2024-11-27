Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is furious at Magician Max after he unexpectedly pulled a dangerous prank that could have resulted in serious injury.

The 22-year-old internet personality is nearing the end of his subathon, dubbed “Mafiathon 2,” which sees him stream for 30 days straight throughout the month of November. He’s welcomed celebrity guests including Snoop Dogg, Miranda Cosgrove and Sexxy Red.

On Wednesday (November 26), Cenat, Max, and their friends met at a basketball court to get content for the live stream. However, Cenat was allegedly unaware of a prank Max was planning that began with him standing on scaffolding with three lines of rope tied to ripcords behind him.

Max proceeded to loop one cord around his neck and encouraged Cenat to pull one.

Max said he knew Cenat would “make the right choice,” prompting Cenat to pull the cord around Max, which sent him in the air for a few moments before the rope fell. Cenat immediately told his friends to shut off the live stream and “put the camera down.”

When the cameras turned back on, Cenat appeared distraught. “What?” he asked as a member of Max’s team asked him to stay back so someone could help detach the rope from Max’s neck.

“I could get banned,” Cenat said. “Is he good? I’ll stay here.”

Upon returning to his house later, Cenat found a URL link to a video of Max explaining that the stunt was planned and everything was meant to happen how it did. Confused and upset, Cenat searched for Max, furiously calling him for answers.

Cenat said he was only told by Max and his team that the content they were going to film would “break the internet” but no other script details were given.

“Max told my team that he was doing a whole other thing at the end, it was nothing related to that. Then he did that,” Cenat insisted, per Dexerto.

The only response Cenat has allegedly received from Max was: “Let the story be what it is.”

Since Max pulled his prank, Cenat has come under fire for broadcasting the stunt. One person on X/Twitter wrote: “What was the plan here? Prank or not the guy still has a rope around his neck which is just crazy that Kai’s team would even approve of anything like this in the first place.

open image in gallery Jack Doherty criticizes Cenat for allowing the content on his live stream ( X/Jack Doherty )

“There’s no ‘magic’ or ‘prank’ that should involve a rope around someone’s neck. That’s just a line you don’t cross,” they continued.

A second person agreed: “In what world is this s*** funny when your audience is a bunch of kids.”

Amid the backlash, a few of Cenat’s supporters came to his defense, arguing he had no idea what Max would do.

“Just saw the clip. Kai seems genuinely shocked and concerned for Max. Kai wouldn’t have allowed something like this. I believe him and his team when they say they were told something different was going to happen,” one fan said.

open image in gallery Austin Harper defends Cenat and his team against the backlash ( X/Austin Harper )

Whether or not Kai knew the extent of the prank, the move could have cost him his streaming abilities on Twitch. Twitch, a popular video live streaming service, has strict community guidelines set when it comes to content.

“We want to foster a community that supports and sustains streamers’ ability to express themselves, and provides a welcoming and entertaining environment for viewers, free of illegal, harmful, and negative interactions,” the Twitch website reads. “When we talk about harm, we mean actions that lead to physical, emotional, social or financial damage or loss to our users or to society.

“When we find someone has violated our Community Guidelines we take actions that can include removal of content, removal of monetization tools, a warning, and/or suspension of their account.”