Kali Uchís announced that she’s expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Don Toliver through her latest music video.

At the beginning of the music video for her new single “Tu Corazón Es Mio,” the singer revealed that she and her partner were expecting. In the footage, Toliver can be seen kissing Uchis’ stomach as she says, “Look how much Daddy loves you little pooks, he loves you forever.”

Throughout a clip of the music video shared to Instagram, Uchís gave fans a look into their parenting journey with clips of the future parents at ultrasound appointments and dancing together in a lavish room filled with stained-glass windows interspersed with old footage of the two of them as children. “Starting our family ❤️‍🩹 don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” Uchís and Toliver wrote in the caption below the music video clip.

Many of the couple’s famous friends and peers took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on the exciting news. “Kill Bill” singer SZA wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS YALLLLL!!! Most Angelic lighthearted pretty baby otwww.”

“Beautiful humans make beautiful little humans,” Becky G gushed. “Keep showing the world just how limitless you are mamiii.”

“omg i’m an uncle,” singer and frequent collaborator Omar Apollo commented, while R&B artist Victoria Monet added her congratulations and said, “get ready for the best years of your life.”

In a separate post on her Instagram story, Uchis gushed, “The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I’ve never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments.”

Toliver took to his Instagram story to share how excited he was over the upcoming arrival of their little one. “We ready for you,” he shared in one post, while writing in another, “Need to hurry an pull up. We waiting on you!!!!!!!!”

In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, Toliver confirmed his relationship with the “After The Storm” singer, explaining to the outlet, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.”

At the time, the pair had gone to Uchís’ native Colombia to visit her family and shoot a few music videos for a few singles off of his album, Life of a DON. He explained, “I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation.”

As recently as June 2023, the “telepatía” singer posted an Instagram carousel dedicated to their love, featuring sweet photos of the pair on vacation as well as sharing a romantic dinner together. “My heart was born in the month of June !!! celebrating you & grateful for you every day,” she wrote in the caption.

The pair’s happy news comes one day before Uchís second Spanish-language album, Orquideas, is set to release across streaming platforms and in stores. The album reportedly includes collaborations with popular Latin American artists like Peso Pluma and KAROL G.