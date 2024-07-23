Why is Kamala Harris being associated with a coconut tree?

Support truly

In the days since Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign was announced, many have taken to social media to post images of a coconut tree.

The memes have specifically become a hit among the Gen Z population, leaving others to wonder where exactly the association between the vice president and coconuts came from. It all started back in May 2023, when Harris spoke at the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

During her speech, while she was swearing in commissioners, Harris explained that, in addition to focusing on younger generations, people also need to be aware of what their community needs, whether that be their parents, grandparents, or teachers.

The vice president then proceeded to tell an anecdote from her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan. “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us: ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’” she said.

“You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

The quote essentially means that the past cannot be erased and that a person needs to acknowledge what has been accomplished to allow them to move forward in an appropriate manner.

The snippet from the speech has since prompted countless people to use the phrase, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” often in a joking manner.

“YOU THINK THIS RESIGNATION FELL OUT OF A COCONUT TREE,” one person wrote on X alongside a clip of Harris dancing.

“Please let me back into the coconut tree I would no longer like to exist in this context,” another person wrote on the social media platform.

“I didn’t fall out of any coconut tree before having this premonition… Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States of America,” a third wrote, using the phrase.

After President Biden endorsed Harris for president on Sunday, July 21, the quote has had a resurgence on X, formerly known as Twitter. The unique quote has also been used alongside the current Charli XCX trend of having a Brat Summer. Harris’s connection to Charli XCX comes from the singer posting on X that “Kamala IS brat.” As for what being “brat” actually means, Charli described it in a TikTok as someone who has a “pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.”

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things some times,” she continued to explain in the video. “Who feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

Following Biden’s endorsement, Harris released a statement thanking him for his support.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she said.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”