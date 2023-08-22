Kanye West is selling his concrete Hollywood Hills mansion for $3.69m

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bachelor pad once owned by Kanye West is now on the market in the Hollywood Hills.

The dream house consists of three bedrooms, four bathrooms, spreading out over 4,214 square feet.

The 44-year-old rapper purchased the property in 2003 for $1.75m (£1.37m) and is now selling it for $3.69m (£2.89m).

The pad boasts a modern concrete exterior, giving it a raw and natural look. Entering into the property, the interior is the star of the show, with hardwood floors, high ceilings and smooth Venetian plaster.

Surrounded by breathtaking views of the city below, the house is equipped with a Veranda for entertaining guests. Set over an acre of land, the house benefits from a generous amount of natural light throughout the many rooms, including multiple formal living spaces, a media room, a primary suite and an ensuite bedroom with a deck.

Complete with two garage spaces, the home is the perfect place to store luxury vehicles.

Not one to shy away from striking architecture, Kanye recently purchased another concrete home for $57m in Malibu Beach, reports TopTenRealEstate.

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, his new property was created using 1,200 tons of poured concrete and 200 tons of steel reinforcement.

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

(Jam Press/Noel Kleinman)

His former, located in Los Angeles, is now on sale for $3.69m (£2.89m).