Kanye West is Julia Fox’s favourite makeup artist
Now we know who is behind Julia Fox’s dark makeup look
Kanye West: rapper, fashion designer, former presidential candidate, and now makeup artist.
Julia Fox and the rap icon are the couple that just keeps on giving, especially when it comes to their latest looks at Paris Fashion Week. The two, now dubbed as “Juliye” by Fox, were spotted earlier this week at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits. Fox wore a patent mini dress from the designer, while West was dressed in a leather biker jacket, leather trousers, and a black mask covering his head. Perhaps Fox’s most dramatic accessory was her smokey eye makeup, which was done by none other than Ye.
In an Instagram story posted on Monday January 24, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, shared a photo of the rapper, 44, in which West appears to be doing her makeup. "Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is," Fox wrote on her story. Now, West can’t take all the credit for Fox’s winged look. Turns out, Fox’s makeup was applied by Daniel Kolaric using Pat McGrath products, the makeup artist posted to Instagram on Tuesday. Of course, West was on standby for touch ups.
The couple has been turning lots of heads recently, and the Internet had a lot to say about the duo’s eye-catching creation. “Julia Fox and Kanye West look like they are about to fight the Power Rangers,” said one tweet.
Others put two and two together when they realized Ye did Fox’s makeup. “Not only did I predict that Julia Fox’s eye makeup was Kanye’s idea but he also did it himself,” a Twitter user said.
While Fox is certainly making a name for herself, she denies rumours that her relationship with West is a PR stunt. Talking about their relationship on her podcast Forbidden Fruits, Fox said: “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t.” In another podcast episode, Fox rejected the claim that she’s dating West for money. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”
