Kanye West moved to archive at Madame Tussauds London

The West and Kim Kardashian figures were originally launched by the museum in 2015.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Wednesday 26 October 2022 15:50
The wax figure of Kanye West (pictured, the rapper) has been retired from the Madame Tussauds exhibit in London (Ian West/PA)
The wax figure of Kanye West (pictured, the rapper) has been retired from the Madame Tussauds exhibit in London (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view.

The model of the US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive by the museum.

It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping off the Forbes billionaire list amid controversial remarks.

A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds London told the PA news agency: “Ye’s (Kanye West’s) figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive.

“Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

The figurine was originally launched in the museum in 2015 alongside a waxwork of his then wife Kim Kardashian.

West had been ranked earlier this year at number 1,513 on Forbes’ rich list, valued at two billion dollars (£1.5 billion) due to his fashion brands and deal with Adidas.

On Tuesday, German sportswear company Adidas said it was ending production of the Yeezy, a fashion collaboration with West, over the rapper’s antisemitic remarks on social media.

Forbes now estimates that West’s value is 400 million dollars (£349 million) – stemming from “real estate, cash, his music catalogue, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims”.

Talent agency CAA announced it has dropped West while Balenciaga fashion house have also reportedly cut ties with the 45-year-old.

A completed documentary about West has also been shelved.

He was also criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

In the past few days, his ex-wife Kardashian, 42, and members of her family have called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek also told news agency Reuters that West’s comments were “awful” but that his music would stay on the platform.

Ek added that it would be the decision of the rapper’s label, Universal Music’s Def Jam label, to pull the content if they were compelled to.

Spotify has been contacted for comment.

