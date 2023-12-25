Inside the Kardashians’ star-studded Christmas Eve bash

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Between a Coca-Cola station serving frosty cans and a blanket of faux snow to sled on, this year’s Kardashian Christmas Eve party displayed decadent décor and a myriad of fun festivities – no different than years past.

Every year, the sought-after family hosts their annual party on 24 December, inviting hundreds of their closest friends to revel in the holiday spirit. This year, Kourtney Kardashian Barker passed the hostess baton to her sister Kim, 43. The Lemme founder gave up her post this year after having her hands full with her and Travis Barker’s newborn son Rocky.

Kim gave her fans an inside look at the extravagant party on her Instagram story. She took viewers around her home, showcasing the winter wonderland she created in her backyard. Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner were in attendance, along with Kim’s children and some of their cousins.

“Let’s go look. I’m going to show a sneak peek. Let’s see what is going on in here,” the Skims creator said in the video posted on Instagram.

Upon entry, guests, which included Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, David Geffen, Carter Gregory, Stassie Karanikolaou, and more, were greeted by a lightly dusted walkway with frosted greenery creating an arch around the glass double doors.

Inside a pitched party tent that looked more like a structured house, long wooden tables were set with an overarching gold and silver colour pattern. A colossal stack of wood logs acted as the backdrop for the stage facing a beautiful oak dance floor. Later in the night, Baby Face took the stage to give the room full of A-listers a spirited performance.

Kim pictured a life-size gingerbread house labeled “Candy Shop” embellished with the names of all the grandchildren on the roof.

Coca-Cola seemed to be the sponsor of the night as the Skkn CEO featured their set-up station outside with glass bottles of the popular soda sporting party-themed wrapping. “Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2023” was typed onto every bottle on the back of the usual branding.

With piles of fake snow acting as a carpet over the rolling hills on Kim’s property, guests enjoyed short sled rides with each other all night. In fact, Kim and Paris were seen sharing a sleigh, giggling as they went for a quick ride.

Kim showed custom Coca-Cola bottles served during the night (Kim Kardashian on Instagram)

And if this year’s event accessories and activities weren’t glamourous enough, the family’s fashion generated a lush lookbook of holiday-motivated attire. The night’s host sported a baby blue bodycon, off-the-shoulder dress adorned with detached fur trims. Kendall followed suit with a similar piece, but hers was long-sleeved, black, and had thick white fur trim along the neckline and bottom hem.

Kim featured a life-size gingerbread house from the party (Kim Kardashian on Instagram)

Keeping up with the fur theme, Kourtney scrapped the dress idea and threw on a big black overcoat to wear all night instead. Kylie and Khloe dazzled in gold gowns. The Kyle Cosmetics inventor donned a glitzy off-the-shoulder piece with textured sequins. Meanwhile, Khloe toned down the gold with a long nude garment decorated with tiny rhinestones. Kylie’s daughter Stormi, five, matched with her mother. Finally, Kris fused her daughter’s aesthetics, sporting a halter-neck gown with a gold top and a sleek black skirt.

Kylie posted a fun TikTok to her page, mouthing the words to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” with Kendall, Kris, Kourtney, and Khloe. “We lost Kim,” the mother of two wrote to explain why Kim was missing from the video.