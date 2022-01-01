Everything we know about the Kardashians’ new reality show

When the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians(KUWTK) ended in June last year, fans mourned the loss of their favourite TV family. But a teaser trailer for their new show has just been released on New Year’s Day, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner and two other sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for the new series, which will be available on Disney Plus in the UK.

The teaser for the programme, entitled The Kardashians, features the famous women being photographed from the back, before they all appear on screen to say: “Happy new year everyone.”

Text on the screen says: “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins.”

Kylie appears pregnant in the teaser, after she announced she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September.

It is not yet known if the rumoured romance between Kim, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last year, and Pete Davidson will be a storyline.

Disney Plus teased the show is “coming soon”.

The Kardashian-Jenners previously revealed some hints about what fans can expect from the new show.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series, The Kardashians:

‘A new chapter’

Kim, Khloe and “momager” Kris appeared at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on 7 December 2021 accept an award for Best Reality Show for KUWTK, which came to a close after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

In her speech, Kim said: “This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of KUWTK. It’s been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced.

“We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long.”

She then passed the mic to Kris, who said: “We’ve closed this one chapter but a new one is coming. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready.”

‘A different side’

In October, Kim revealed that the new show would highlight a “different side” of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, in which she was named the magazine’s Brand Innovator 2021, Kim said: “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

Kris previously spoke about the upcoming show in May. She said at the Disney Upfronts showcase: “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are.

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

Who will be in the new show?

It’s safe to assume that all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, as well as Kris, will feature heavily in the new show.

Kim also revealed that Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick will also make an appearance, after she tweeted in May: “But Scott Disick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!”

She did not confirm is Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker will appear on the show, but told Ellen DeGeneres in September that she is “assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on”.

However, the series will be missing some characters, such as brother Rob Kardashian. According to E! News, a source close to the family said Rob did not plan to participate in the new show, but would “consider being on in the future”.