Karen Carney: It’s amazing we’re all talking about the Women’s World Cup

Karen Carney is excited. With the Women’s World Cup kicking off on July 20, the whole country is buzzing.

“The England team are a strong group, and they’ve got a fantastic manager,” says the 35-year-old MBE.

Last summer’s European Championships win spelt a shift for the women’s game, with a massive increase in media attention, new conversations and a spotlight on the sport, notes the pundit, former England international and midfielder for Chelsea.

“It’s different, going into a tournament with expectations from a lot of people,” she says.

“I was in the office the other day, and I looked at everyone’s marketing campaigns for this Women’s World Cup, and everyone’s different strategies, and what they were doing – it’s awesome.

“It’s the money, investment, and exposure, the time – they are superstars and rightly so… people know when the Women’s World Cup is on. I don’t think we necessarily had that four years ago, certainly eight years ago. We are upping the ante,” says Carney.

“Other teams give us a lot more respect for us for winning [the Euros]. We’ve got to be able to manage those emotions, but when the whistle goes, they’ll get into their groove.”

Game changers

The Lionesses have become an important voice in asking for better for women in sport, and for inclusion in general. England and Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy was a huge voice in asking for more, leading to £600m of funding being pledged by the Government.

“It is incredible now that we have female role models,” says Carney. “When I was growing up, I didn’t really have that luxury – it is awesome to be inspired, and we will see better for the game.”

Knowledge is power

Carney has been working on a review of the women’s game in the UK. The panel has called for wide-ranging reform at the elite and grassroots level of domestic football, and is highlighting problems preventing the women’s game from developing even further.

“I was trained really as a small male,” she says. “We still need to do a lot more research into the female body. We’re built differently from men – the menstrual cycle, our diets, our sleep… The understanding around what training to do in the poor phases of the menstrual cycle is limited – our bodies change. There are so many aspects of understanding the female body in terms of sport.”

One under-researched – but high-profile area – Carney wants to know more about is the immense rise in ACL injuries, with Leah Williamson and Beth Mead both having to sit this tournament out. Female players have seemingly struggled much more with these injuries than men.

“We’re not definitive on why these ACL injuries happen. There are so many factors and reasons – we need to put all our heads together, alongside other sports, and say, ‘What do we need to do for women’s sport, women’s health?’

“And that’s not me just talking about the Lionesses – you want all the best players available to play at a major tournament to let the sport grow, and to inspire people across the world. It’s sad we won’t have certain players.”

After the game is over

In 2019, Carney retired from the game, entering into a varied media career, promoting the importance of the women’s game and the safety of those in it.

She has spoken out publicly about her struggles with mental health when she retired, and the pressure and abuse she received from social media users. In 2021, she told BT Sport how the abuse she received led her to contemplate suicide. She wants to see that change for everyone.

“It is important to try and educate people – saying not nice things is harmful. I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through things I’ve been through. They’re all societal issues, not just exclusive to those who are in media or sport. That’s why I often speak about it, because these issues – in terms of social media – happen to young boys and young girls – it’s not exclusive to someone that’s famous, it happens to everyone.

“I’ve tried to be positive and make positive differences, and just try and be better every day. That’s all you can do, right?”

Despite having done extensive work as a commentator for broadcasters like Sky Sports and ITV, retiring was a difficult choice.

“I was heartbroken. Equally, it was the right time and also exciting. But it’s the biggest heartbreak you’ll ever go through.”

And that’s why it’s important for the Lionesses taking on this tournament to go out there enjoy it.

“Enjoy the moment, because your career is short. Go and have fun and express yourself – I think that’s one of my biggest regrets.”

You can find out more about the Future of Women’s Football review here.