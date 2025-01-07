Kat Dennings reveals the one Whoopi Goldberg quote she used to live by

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kat Dennings got to share her favorite quote from Whoopi Goldberg about dating — with Goldberg herself.

During Tuesday’s (January 7) episode of The View, the 38-year-old actor discussed how she recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Andrew W.K. However, Dennings said that before tying the knot, she didn’t enjoy being in the dating scene.

“It’s the worst, isn’t it?” she said. “It’s terrible. Yes, I was in a few long relationships and I tried to date a little. It was just a nightmare.”

The 2 Broke Girls star then explains that during her previous relationships, she abided by some of Goldbeg’s iconic words of wisdom.

“I actually lived by a quote from you Whoopi, correct me if this is the wrong quote, but I did look it up to make sure. ‘I don’t want somebody in my house,’” Dennings recalled, prompting laughter from the TV hosts at the table.

Goldberg, who’s been married three times before, confirmed that she said this, responding: “Yes, that’s me!”

Kat Dennings says she didn’t want anyone in her home before she met her husband ( Getty Images )

The Sister Act alum first made this remark in 2016 during an interview with The New York Times. “I’m much happier on my own. I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house,” she told the publication at the time.

During her recent appearance on The View, Dennings acknowledged how her stance on relationships ultimately changed.

“Those were my feelings towards marriage in general until I met my husband, and now I like him in my house,” she explained. “I want him in my house.”

In November 2023, Dennings and artist Andrew W.K. tied the knot in their home in Los Angeles. During an interview with Vogue after the nuptials, Dennings noted that she and her partner initially considered having a bigger ceremony.

“But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us,” she said. “We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”

She also shared that she and her now-husband were the ones who did all the planning for the 15-guest wedding, which included couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

“I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way,” the Dollface alum added. “I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”

While looking back on all the work she did for her wedding, Dennings was extremely happy with it.

“I’m very glad I didn’t realize how completely insane it was to do everything ourselves,” she added. “Had I known the florals would take three days of nonstop work, I might have hired a professional. But standing with Andrew at an arch I made myself, infused with all our effort and care, it was exactly what we wanted in the end.”