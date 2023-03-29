Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kat Von D has reportedly found a buyer for her 12,565-square-foot property more than a year after she put it on the market.

The celebrity tattoo artist has sold her home, which was featured in the 2003 film Cheaper By The Dozen, for US$7.75m, down from the original US$15m price tag.

Von D, 41, first listed the 13-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Los Angeles in January 2022. Six months later, she cut the price to US$12.5m.

According to TMZ, she finally closed the sale of the house on Tuesday (28 March) for half of the original market price to Tyler James Cassity, the co-owner of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

It comes as celebrities living in Los Angeles rush to sell their homes ahead of 1 April, when the city’s new Measure ULA, also known as a “mansion tax”, comes into force.

The tax will require sellers to pay a four per cent transfer tax on property sales of more than US$5m, and a 5.5 per cent tax on sales of more than US$10m.

All funds raised from the tax will go towards public housing, with the city aiming to raise up to US$1bn to address its growing homelessness crisis.

The blood red pool at Kat Von D’s former home (Compass)

Von D first bought the mansion, which features Gothic-inspired décor, a hidden bar, a library, and a bright red pool, in 2016 for US$6.5m.

Just before she listed the property, Von D announced she was closing her tattoo parlour High Voltage in Los Angeles and was moving to Indiana.

One of 10 bathrooms in Kat Von D’s former home (Compass)

On Instagram, she said: “As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realise we feel more at home there than we do in LA.

The ornate dining room in Kat Von D’s former home (Compass)

“After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”

The KVD Beauty owner rose to fame after appearing on reality shows Miami Ink and LA Ink. She is married to artist Rafael Reyes, with whom she shares son Leafar Von D Reyes.