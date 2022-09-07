Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has seemingly confirmed a fan theory about the hidden meanings behind her hairstyles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Earlier this year, TikToker and author Raven Stone shared a theory about the evolution of character Andie Anderson, played by Hudson, and her hair in the 2003 romantic comedy on the social media platform.

In the clip, Stone who goes by the username @mrstoneauthor, explained that, while watching the film on a plane recently, he realised that Hudson’s hairstyles appear to be an indicator of her character’s vulnerability throughout the movie, and that each scene where she is depicted with curly hair shows her as her “real” self.

“Alright, let’s overanalyse How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. So I was watching this on a plane, and I couldn’t help but notice that Andie’s hair is straight for most of the movie,” Stone began the video as he showed clips of Hudson’s character during different scenes. “Straight. Every single time we see her ‘researching’ her article, messing with Ben, she’s ‘Andie Anderson how-to girl’.

“But we know that Andie Anderson doesn’t want to be how-to girl. She wants to write about stuff that matters, like politics and current affairs. So here I am, on this plane with this theory, and sure enough, every single time her hair is curly, she is vulnerable, her walls are down, she is real. She’s not Andie Anderson, how-to girl. She is Andie Anderson, writer.”

Stone then noted that, after the film’s pivotal moment, when Anderson’s secret intentions, along with her love interest Benjamin Barry’s, played by Matthew McConaughey, are revealed, her hair remains curly for the rest of the movie “because the jig is up”.

“No more pretending, no more lies, just raw, unfiltered Andie,” Stone continued. “And here, in the final scene, walls down, unguarded, and ready for love, curly.”

Stone concluded his TikTok asking that Hudson confirm the theory if she ever sees the video, with the TikToker adding: “Kate, if you see this, am I right? Am I close? And tell Goldie I said hi.”

On Tuesday, Hudson dueted the video on TikTok, where she appeared to confirm Stone’s hypothesis about her hairstyles.

In the video, filmed from her bed, Hudson watched Stone’s explanation intently, with the actor at times nodding her head in agreement and mouthing “yes” along with the TikToker’s points. At one point, Hudson pointed at the camera, while another moment saw her tap her nose in recognition of Stone’s examples.

Kate Hudson confirms fan’s theory about her hair in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (TikTok / Kate Hudson / Raven Stone)

When Hudson reached the point in Stone’s clip when he asked her to confirm the theory if he was right, she proceeded to give the TikToker a thumbs up and a smile.

“HTLAG hair UNCOVERED,” Hudson captioned the video, which has since been viewed more than 1.7m times.

In response to the actor’s confirmation, fans have flooded the comments with praise for the TikTok and for the romcom, with some revealing that they’d also made the connection, while others admitted that they’d never noticed the hairstyle evolution of Hudson’s character.

“Coming from a curly-haired human being, this storyline always made sense to me because I felt like I had to straighten my hair to be accepted my whole life,” TikToker Elyse Myers wrote.

Another person said: “I noticed that too! I thought I was the only one. I love this movie!”

“Hair is just as much a part of a character as anything else. I love when it’s not a forgotten afterthought but rather its own costume element!” someone else wrote, while one fan added: “Moral of the story: curls are the vibe.”

According to another fan, despite loving the movie, they’d never realised the connection between Anderson’s hair and her journey to becoming her true self. “OMG! I love this movie and I hadn’t realised this! This is amazing!!” they wrote.

“I never thought about it but it makes so much sense. I love this movie,” someone else said.