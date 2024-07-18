Kate Hudson admits she and Matthew McConaughey don’t wear deodorant

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kate Hudson has admitted to one unconventional hygiene rule that both she and Matthew McConaughey don’t follow.

The 45-year-old actor recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she addressed rumors that McConaughey – her co-star in the 2008 romantic comedy Fool’s Gold – was forced to wear deodorant while they were filming.

“No! No, he doesn’t wear deodorant,” Hudson told host Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s episode, before adding: “And by the way, I don’t either.” The Almost Famous actor even joked that she started to “look for deodorant backstage” before her appearance.

“My thing was that I could smell him from a mile [away] because we were so close. We’re au naturale,” Hudson said. Meanwhile, Cohen explained that based on The Wedding Planner star’s previous appearance on the talk show, he would “expect nothing less” from both of them. Cohen even mentioned that McConaughey had no idea what manscaping was.

McConaughey previously revealed to Maxim that he hadn’t worn deodorant in decades. “I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant. The women in my life, including my mother, have all said: ‘Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you.’”

Aside from embracing his natural scent, the actor recently considered possibly running for political office.

On July 12, McConaughey attended the National Governors Association 2024 summer meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he spoke on a panel with bipartisan leaders on how to promote civility in politics.

When asked by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, about his political aspirations, McConaughey replied: “Yes. I have thought about running for office, getting into this category.”

“I’m on a learning tour and have been for probably the last six years of understanding what this category means,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Do I have instincts, intellect that it would be a good fit for me and I would be a good fit for it. That would be useful.”

“I’m still on that learning tour, and, you know, days like this. I’m learning a lot. Last night, I learned a lot. I learned a lot from you last night. Through those tequila, through that tequila, sir,” he told Murphy, who had mentioned drinking McConaughey’s Pantalones Tequila with him.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green then chimed in, thinking it could be a good idea for the actor to run for office. However, he expressed his concerns that McConaughey would be forced to pick a specific affiliation that would result in possible backlash.

“Please don’t fall into the trap to think that you have to be just one thing, because I think you’re so, you know, warm and likable. A lot of Republicans who want you to be Republican, a lot of Democrats who want you to be a Democrat, just be you, because that might be something special for all of us,” Green said.