Kate Hudson claims she can ‘see dead people’

Kate Hudson has opened up about the psychic abilities she experienced when she was younger.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star spoke about her self-proclaimed sixth sense during an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday 7 May. “I can see everything,” Hudson said, after host Howard Stern asked if she and her famous mother, Goldie Hawn, can “see dead people”.

When Stern jokingly questioned if Hudson can see the ghost of his late father, the 45-year-old actor explained that her abilities consist mainly of “messages” from spiritual entities and reading tarot cards.

“When I was a little girl, it was actually quite wild because I would see ghosts all the time,” she continued. “I was a little bit like The Sixth Sense, like, ‘I see dead people.’ It was a little bit like that when I was younger.”

The host then asked Hudson to give him “some hope” about the afterlife, to which the Almost Famous actor admitted that “it’s more scientific” than we could ever imagine.

“I think [the afterlife is] very multidimensional and we think we should be all-knowing but we’re just not, and we’ll see it when we get there, but I think it’s gonna be f***ing weird but beautiful,” Hudson added.

This isn’t the first time the mother of three has opened up about her medium qualities. In 2014, Hudson revealed on Alan Carr’s Chatty Man Show that she once saw a “ghost of a woman with no face”.

“That was really creepy,” she said.

It seems her psychic abilities run in the family, as Hudson shared that Hawn can also visualise ghosts. “Me and my mom Goldie can see dead people,” she added. “It is not really seeing, it is feeling a spirit; a fifth energy. I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things.”