Kate Hudson reveals her pre-teen son trades in the stock market

Kate Hudson has revealed one of her 12-year-old son’s unconventional interests.

In an interview with People, the Something Borrowed actress opened up about her youngest son, Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and his interest in the financial industry. Hudson also shares her 20-year-old son Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and her five-year-old daughter Rani with current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

“He really is into the stock market and has been for years,” Hudson, who recently released her debut album, said about Bingham. “And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are.”

“He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It’s crazy. So he’ll be very interesting to watch grow up.”

According to Nasdaq, the minimum age to invest in stocks and other investments by yourself is 18, but minors are allowed to make decisions if they have a joint brokerage account shared with an adult.

After sharing the insight into her son’s interests, a few people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their varying opinions on a 12 year old following the stock market. “Where does he get the money ???” one person on X asked.

“Maybe if they are make believe he does. I wouldn’t let the FTC hear that he is doing that,” another X post read.

This isn’t the first time the How to Lose a Guy in 10 days star mentioned Bingham’s fascination with the stock market. Back in 2021, Hudson talked about her son’s hobby with Seth Meyers on an episode of Late Night.

“I don’t know how it happened,” she admitted to the host at the time, when Bingham was only 10 years old. “He follows them. He wakes up, he looks on his apps and follows his stocks, and he makes good money. He loves his stocks!”

“It’s really interesting because he’s got a great math brain, which I just can’t relate to in any way," she explained. "But he’s this creative with a math brain, which I’m sure there’s a lot of those out there, I don’t know many of them, but my son. So he’ll go in, and he’ll create, draw and drum, and then he checks his stocks.”

“But I’m encouraging it," she continued to tell Meyers. “I wrote on my Instagram he’ll be handling my portfolio in like two years.”

In terms of her older son, Ryder, Hudson mentioned to People that their relationship is slightly different from her other children because she was a young mom.

“But because I guess I was young when I had him, it’s a different relationship than with my other kids. So he’s seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend,” she told the outlet.

“He’s seen me through it all. And that’s very different because I never had an adult life really without him. So it’s a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he’s very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we’ve been through so much together.”

Hudson continued: “I mean, he really was my partner in crime, and I never went anywhere without him.”