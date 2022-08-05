Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stand-up comedian David Spade has joked that Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to distract from Chris Rock’s slap from Will Smith at this year’s Oscars.

Speaking of the incident during an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Spade, 58, joked that the Duchess of Cambridge should have followed the example of Smith by slapping her four-year-old son at the royal pageant.

“Her kid, who’s like three, is being kind of a d**k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” the actor said, referring to the young prince’s behavior towards his mother at the event.

“I thought it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added.

The Tommy Boy star also said that, had Kate slapped her son, it would have been “heard around the world,” with Rock’s coming in second.

He said his Saturday Night Live co-star would “love to get that off the books. To just have Kate go *makes slapping sounds*… even backhand I’d be fine with.”

Prince Louis pulls a silly face at his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (REUTERS)

Immediately after Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Academy Awards, Spade – a longtime friend of the comedian - came to his defence on social media.

In a recent apology video, shared to YouTube on Friday (29 July), Smith addressed the Rock, whom he says has declined to speak with him directly.

He said: “I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

But his first comedy show since the release of a new apology video issued by the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, Rock joked about the slap as he took to the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Chris Rock reacts after being hit by Will Smith as he spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood (Reuters)

“Everybody is trying to be a f***ing victim,” Rock, 57, said, according to People.

“If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids.”