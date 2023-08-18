Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Royal fans have cheered on Kate Middleton over her decision to attend the Houghton Festival over the weekend, arguing the Princess of Wales deserves fun, while others simply couldn’t believe the royal was there.

Kate was caught letting loose at the electronic music festival in Norfolk, England alongside her two friends David and Rose Cholmondeley (née Hanbury). A fast-acting fan snapped a picture of the 41-year-old donning an off-the-shoulder black top, matching skinny jeans, Veja Campo sneakers, chunky gold earrings, and an ice-cold drink in hand. The photograph was then shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user @JazzWild and captioned: “One of the boys snapped Kate Middleton at Houghton.”

According to a source speaking with the Evening Standard, Kate was at Turntable and Napkin, the on-site restaurant stationed on Houghton Lake. She was reportedly “in high spirits,” drinking spicy margaritas and affogatos before leaving the establishment a £700 ($891) tip.

The DailyMail quoted a different insider as saying Kate had been dining with David and Rose at their home, Houghton Hall. “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine [Kate] go to the festival. Catherine was nervous about the idea, but after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there,” the source alleged.

Fans online were just as perplexed as concertgoers were to see Kate at the festival, while others were happy for the royal. “The Princess of Wales ordered spicy margaritas at a music festival, my kind of girl,” one fan wrote.

A few supporters spoke up against the critics to applaud the royal’s decision to spend time enjoying herself duirng the warm-weather season. “Good, that’s how it should be. Nothing wrong with fun. There is so much sadness, anger, and nastiness,” one individual posted on X.

“I thought that’s what a summer holiday was for... fun with your family, not strutting about getting papped,” another person wrote.

“Nice for the Princess of Wales,” someone else added of the outing.

One fan couldn’t believe Kate’s outing was attracting negative attention just because she decided to take one night away from her family duties, with the individual noting: “Most people do have the odd night out away from kids and spouses. It’s a different kind of fun. Sad this needs to be explained.”

Though the Prince of Wales did not tag along for the festival outing, he was seen getting down on the dance floor in a Camden’s club Koko in June.