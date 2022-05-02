A beauty company apologised after an email was sent to customers promoting Kade Spade New York fragrances, that unwittingly referenced the late designer’s death by suicide.

“Come hang with Kate Spade,” the company, Ulta Beauty, wrote in the email that was sent out to shocked customers on Sunday night, who quickly slammed it as “insensitive” and “tone deaf.”

Ms Spade, 55, was found dead at her New York apartment in June 2018, with a coroner ruling her death as a suicide by hanging.

“I cannot believe I got this email today. Is this some kind of sick joke? How insensitive and absolutely tone deaf. Apparently nobody in marketing at Ulta remembers how Kate Spade died. Disgusting,” wrote one Twitter user.

And another added: “This is extremely inappropriate and insensitive. Kate Spade is no longer with us due to mental illness and suicide by hanging. I really hope an apology is in the works.”

In a statement the company apologised to Ms Spade’s family, ther company, and its customers.

“Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York fragrance with an insensitive subject line and for this, we sincerely apologise,” Ulta Beauty said in a statement to The Independent.

“Mental health is a very serious, important issue in this country, and not something we would ever take lightly. We apologise to the Spade family, our Kate Spade New York brand partners and to our guests. Thank you for understanding as we strive to do better.”

The Independent has reached out to Kate Spade New York, which was sold by the Spades to Neiman Marcus in 2006, and most recently was bought by Coach parent company Tapestry, which purchased it with the rest of Liz Claiborne for $2.4bn in 2017.