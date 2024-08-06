Kate Winslet explains why she refuses to erase any lines on her face

Support truly

Kate Winslet has hit back at critics of her “wrinkles” and explained why she refuses to erase any lines on her face.

The 48-year-old Titanic star has famously refused to get any cosmetic enhancements and has been praised for her “natural” appearance as she has aged, in an age where botox and fillers have become commonplace due to developments in technology.

“I think people know better than to say, ‘You might wanna do something about those wrinkles’,” she said in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

Discussing her experience of filming Lee in 2023, the Oscar-winner continued, “There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: you might want to sit up straighter.

“So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

The Revolutionary Road actor said she doesn’t mind looking less-than-perfect on screen. In fact she says it’s “the opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”

Winslet says she is celebrating her growing inner confidence as she appreciates that times are changing with empowerment movements and more resistance to external pressures.

( Harper's Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski )

“I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged,” she said.

“Because I don’t know a single contemporary of mine who grew up seeing her mother looking in the mirror and saying: ‘I look nice!’

“My mother never did: it was always, oh God, I don’t think I can wear this, do I look hippy, does my bum look big? We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I’m just not doing it ever again.”

Winslet has previously promised that she will “never give in” to pressure to cosmetically enhance her face. In 2011, she said that she didn’t want to “freeze the expression” of her face, according to ABC.

She has been critical of weight-loss trends including Ozempic, which she called “terrible”.

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from 8 August.