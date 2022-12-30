Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katherine Ryan has been crowned Heartfordshire’s sexiest woman for the third year running.

The Canadian-born Comedian was up against the likes of Cheryl, Victoria Beckham, Molly-Mae Hague and Alesha Dixon for the award, chosen by Hertfordshire Live.

Commenting on her win, Ryan jokingly thanked her neighbours for “skipping their skincare routine”.

In an Instagram video, she reacted to winning the award again.

“Yes! We did it!” she declared, stood in her living room wearing a tracksuit.

“Being Hertfordshire’s sexiest woman… wasn’t that easy?” she said.

“Third year in a row. I want to say thank you to my neighbours for skipping their skincare routine and living like s**t, and letting me waltz into position one easily, 12 days after giving birth to this pipsqueak,” she says, pointing to her newborn baby Fenna Grace Kootstra.

“We did it. I’m an icon,” she continued. “Thank you to Hertfordshire Live and to my neighbours, we are so happy to live here and be the hottest people in the whole place.”

In the caption, she jested: “It’s not easy being at the top, looking down on less sexy people milling around my hertfordshire home, but I show them grace and wish them all a happy ugly holiday season.”

The Duchess star now has three children, including 12-year-old Violet from a previous relationship and one-year-old son Fred, whom she welcomed with Kootstra.

Ryan recently opened up about the “touch and go” birth of baby Fenna in an Instagram video.

She revealed that they had a “big glitch” that “delayed things” and she ended up giving birth in her daughter Violet’s bedroom.

“We hit a glitch, a big glitch, that delayed things, it was a bit touch and go but we made it, and we got to stay home!” she said in the video.

“We’ll tell you the whole story on the podcast,” the comedian continued, referring to her podcast Telling Everybody Everything.