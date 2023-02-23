Katherine Ryan takes swipe at James Argent’s age gap with 18-year-old girlfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan appears to have criticised the age gap between The Only Way is Essex star James Argent and his girlfriend, Stella Turian.

Argent, 34, has been dating the 18-year-old actor and singer for eight months.

The couple met while Argent was attending a friend’s wedding in Mykonos, Greece, last summer. He then flew out to Italy to see her in September.

“The second we saw each other that day we realised there was an ­amazing link between us and that we would like to be more than friends, and it’s just grown,” he told The Sun.

He added that the relationship remains long-distance as Turian is “super busy” with her work in Italy while he is working between London and Essex.

After their relationship went public, much was made of the age gap between the two.

Posting to her Instagram Stories this week, Ryan filmed herself cuddling her baby daughter, Fenna Grace, while looking sternly at the camera.

She then zoomed in so viewers could see she was unimpressed.

“Me – a mother – finding out a 34-year-old Towie star has an 18-year-old girlfriend,” she wrote in the caption.

The Independent has contacted Argent’s representative for comment.

Katherine Ryan took a swipe at James Argent (Getty)

Ryan has previously hit out at the age gaps between Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriends.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has never publicly dated anyone over the age of 25 and broke up with his last girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, just months after her 25th birthday.

Responding to a rumour that DiCaprio was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, Ryan said the subject was “literally all I’ve talked about for SEVEN YEARS”.

When a follower asked her what “the crime” was, Ryan replied: “No crime, just a creepy pattern.”

She also wrote that Titanic, which was released in 1997, was “too old for Leonardo DiCaprio to be in it”.

A source debunked the dating rumours to People: “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group.”