Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick right before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The 63-year-old Fashion Police alum filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick, 44, on 28 December in Los Angeles Superior Court, with the date of separation listed as 22 December 2023. The filing cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Griffin and the marketing executive reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement on 23 December 2019 - nine days before they tied the knot on New Year’s Day - according to the filing. She asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement, which would eliminate the opportunity for either party to receive financial support from one another post-divorce.

In response to the filing making headlines, Griffin posted on X - formerly known as Twitter - on 29 December: “Well…s***. This sucks.” TMZ was the first to report the news of Griffin’s filing.

The couple first began dating in 2011 but after seven years together, they announced in November 2018 that they had broken up. However, the split didn’t last long. By April 2019, Griffin confirmed that they were back together.

Shortly before the pair tied the knot on New Year’s Eve that same year, Griffin announced she was engaged. At the time, the actor explained that they wanted to wed right after midnight so they could have a “great start to 2020.” Griffin dubbed the ceremony “atypical” and in footage of their wedding, it was revealed that actor Lily Tomlin officiated the ceremony.

Less than a year into their marriage, Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer despite claiming to “never” smoke. The actor had surgery to remove a large portion of her lung and by December 2021, she announced that she’d been cleared of cancer.

“I’m cancer-free,” Griffin revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I don’t know why, I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan.”

The Suddenly Susan actor explained the procedure to remove part of her lung, jokingly adding that her doctor told her that it would make her lung look like a “used condom.”

“It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it,” Griffin said of her lungs. “I’m a good two octaves higher, I think … it’s higher than Mariah Carey.”

The actor is still in remission, but in June 2023, Griffin underwent vocal cord surgery as part of the recovery process. “This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer surgery,” she shared with her TikTok followers. “I’m cancer-free, so anyway a little scratchy today, but I’ll be in good shape.”