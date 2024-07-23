Support truly

Kathy Hilton was nearly run over by a model at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Sutton Stracke’s fashion show.

The socialite, 65, attended her fellow cast member’s fashion event at The Godfrey Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, July 22, when she accidentally found herself on the catwalk. In a video circulating online, Hilton could be seen standing on the runway while chatting with attendees in the front row.

It was then that one model began strutting down the catwalk, coming up behind Hilton and tapping her on her shoulder to signal that the show had started. The reality TV star turned her head toward the model, seemingly taken aback, before rushing back to her seat.

The clip – which was originally taken by Jadon Medina (@jadonmedina) – was reposted by the popular Bravo account Queens of Bravo, where it received nearly 300,000 views on X (formerly Twitter).

“Not Kathy IN THE MIDDLE of the runway during Sutton’s fashion show,” the fan account captioned the video.

Hilton’s fashion faux pas sparked many mixed reactions on social media.

“I’m crying real tears and watching it on repeat,” one X user said in response to the video.

“She has zero self awareness but I love it,” another fan said.

Some fans praised the Bravo star for her usual quirky antics, like one viewer who posted: “Lmao not the model pushing her aside. Does she know who Kathy is? Rude girl.”

“DO NOT PUSH KATHY HILTON,” another user said. “If she’s in your way you should be honored.”

However, others claimed that Hilton should know better, having been to many fashion events before.

“Honestly, I don’t blame the model at all,” one person wrote. “And she did it with a smile.”

“Love me some Kathy but girl have some decorum, you know how to act at a fashion show,” another shared.

In addition to Hilton, fellow RHOBH stars Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Bozoma Saint John, Dorit Kemsley, and Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards attended Stracke’s fashion show for the debut of her “Sutton Green Label Brand Capsule Collection”. The occasion was likely filmed for Bravo’s upcoming RHOBH season 14.

This isn’t the first time Hilton has gone viral for her eccentric behavior. In December 2022, the mother of four sparked backlash when she began applying lipstick while on-stage with actor Mariska Hargitay at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Hargitay was accepting the award for drama TV star of the year for her role in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit when Hilton reached into her bag and applied lipstick during Hargitay’s heartfelt speech.

She later apologized for the incident, telling Extra that she felt “terrible” over the viral moment. “I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton told the outlet. “I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”

Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the girls,” in reference to her RHOBH co-stars.

Since she became a recurring cast member on RHOBH in 2021, Hilton has been the subject of many viral memes – like when she mistook her co-star Garcelle for her own sister Kyle, or when Stracke said, “Not everything is hunky dory,” and Hilton asked: “Who is Hunky Dory?”