Kathy Ireland has revealed how she “stalked” her doctor husband at his hospital for months before she landed a first date.

The former model explained on the MovieGuide Awards red carpet how she landed Dr. Greg Olsen and the help she got from her mother along the way.

“I was having lunch with my mom who was a nurse, saw this cute guy walk by, and it turns out he was a doctor in his residency,” she told Fox.

“So, I go back to the hospital, mom would find out his beeper code, and we’d wait around [and] just go to the different floors where we thought we might find him.”

Ireland continued: “[I] felt like a big loser, because it just wasn’t happening, but you gotta be patient. Two months, and it worked.”

The couple went on to date and got married in 1988. They share three children, Erik, Lily, and Chloe. The model has previously acknowledged her “stalking” to begin dating her husband during an Instagram post she made to celebrate him back in December.

“After two months of stalking (thanks for helping Mom!) I got my first date with Greg!” she wrote, sharing an old picture of the two of them. “38 years later this man continues to fill my heart. After a hard day, I opened the door to find his sweet note! He actually wrote his note at each door of our home! Don’t stress buying gifts, the best ones are not purchased with money, they are given from the heart.”

They also celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary back in August. “Happy 36th Wedding Anniversary to my most amazing husband, Greg!” she captioned an Instagram post of them together.

“Thank you for blessing me more than I could have dreamed. You are my priceless treasure, Prince Charming and the best catch ever! I love you more each day. I thank God for you.”

Ireland was also known for her friendship with the late Elizabeth Taylor. During an interview with People, she revealed what some of her favorite memories of her included.

“Many people don't know something about Elizabeth,” she said. “As she got older and I got to spend time with her, yes, we talked about jewelry, we talked about business. But we did Bible studies together.”

As the two of them got older, they continued to take the time to pray together.

“She loved that. And I loved it,” the former model and businesswoman said. “It was such a gift. And those are some of my most favorite memories of Elizabeth.”

Ireland continued: “We would go through the Old Testament, New Testament and bring them together, and it was really special.”