Katie Price says ‘traumatic events’ led to drink-driving crash

Price crashed her car near her Sussex home in September

Olivia Petter
Tuesday 04 January 2022 11:48
Katie Price has spoken out about her drink-driving crash that occurred last year.

On 28 September, the former glamour model had a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

In December, Price was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

At the time, she was taken to the hospital, where Price told the police: “I had alcohol, I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Now, the 43-year-old reality TV star has spoken further about the events that she believes led to the crash.

“The events leading up to it were very traumatic and it’s been very traumatic afterwards,” Price said on Good Morning Britain.

“There’s reasons why I got in that car, my mental state, when I’m ready to talk about it all I’ll talk about it.

“I feel ashamed about it, but it was all traumatic build up to it all and the reasons I’m still dealing with now.

“I think people shouldn’t judge people - there’s always reasons. I’m seeing a therapist.”

Asked about her current mental state, Price said: “I am in a very good headspace now.”

She went on to reference her fiancé Carl Woods, whom she said she would like to have a child with this year.

“This is the year for me; babies, marriage, I want it all. Like I said before, I have found the one with Carl.

“It will be in England, my mum’s terminally ill, she can’t travel so I would never get married without my mum.”

Price and Woods started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in April last year.

