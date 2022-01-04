Katie Price says ‘traumatic events’ led to drink-driving crash
Price crashed her car near her Sussex home in September
Katie Price has spoken out about her drink-driving crash that occurred last year.
On 28 September, the former glamour model had a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.
In December, Price was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.
At the time, she was taken to the hospital, where Price told the police: “I had alcohol, I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”
Now, the 43-year-old reality TV star has spoken further about the events that she believes led to the crash.
“The events leading up to it were very traumatic and it’s been very traumatic afterwards,” Price said on Good Morning Britain.
“There’s reasons why I got in that car, my mental state, when I’m ready to talk about it all I’ll talk about it.
“I feel ashamed about it, but it was all traumatic build up to it all and the reasons I’m still dealing with now.
“I think people shouldn’t judge people - there’s always reasons. I’m seeing a therapist.”
Asked about her current mental state, Price said: “I am in a very good headspace now.”
She went on to reference her fiancé Carl Woods, whom she said she would like to have a child with this year.
“This is the year for me; babies, marriage, I want it all. Like I said before, I have found the one with Carl.
“It will be in England, my mum’s terminally ill, she can’t travel so I would never get married without my mum.”
Price and Woods started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in April last year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies