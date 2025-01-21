Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Price ended her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey on a new TV show saying she now feels “exhausted” with romance.

The model and TV personality, 46, is told on the programme that she has a “couple” of eggs that can be collected, her hormone count is very low, and that she is “moving towards the menopause” by gynaecologist Carole Gilling-Smith in the Channel 4 documentary KatiePrice: Making Babies.

During the two-part show, filmed in 2023, the doctor successfully harvests two eggs, and Price is told one egg has been fertilised, before she finds out that it is unsuccessful, and she is not pregnant.

This is when cracks in her relationship with salesman Carl Woods begin to show, and Price says she is concerned that opting for a donor egg will leave him unhappy.

Woods dismisses this concern, saying: “She thinks if it’s not her doing it (having a baby), there’s going to be a problem, and it’s really not.”

Price is initially “really deflated”, but later says “it’s not the end of the world”, and adds that she thinks going for a donor egg will still feel “like it’s your own”.

open image in gallery The model and TV personality, 46, is told that she has a 'couple’ of eggs that can be collected ( Captive Minds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

Ms Gilling-Smith advises the couple to both have fertility counselling, and they are later seen selecting donor eggs from a list of people in the UK.

But before a check-up and the egg implantation, it is revealed that Price and Woods have broken up.

“He’s driving me mad with it all,” Price says, as she takes a fertility hormone before the implantation of any donor.

“He says I’m being horrible, well I’m going through hormones at the moment, (Carl) you’re the only one I’m horrible to because you just keep on at me.”

It is later revealed that Woods ended the relationship, with the salesman expressing upset at Price’s “mood swings”, and the distance between them, living in different areas of the UK.

He called it the “hardest decision” and said “I have done everything I can do, the only last thing is to walk away”.

Woods says that Price might believe it was due to IVF struggles, but he adds that “what it is about is having stability in my life, kids need a stable home, and there’s no sign in it changing”.

open image in gallery Katie Price: Making Babies. During the two-part show, filmed in 2023 ( Captive Minds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

Price says she “would love to have had a baby with him”, and continues undergoing therapy with her fertility counsellor.

“I’m exhausted with relationships, when I look back at how the IVF journey was, a lot of times I wasn’t happy,” she says.

She later admits that she was “trying to make a relationship work that she knew deep down wasn’t the right relationship”, and says her family is her partner.

Price was declared bankrupt for the second time last year, over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

She was first declared bankrupt in 2019, and in February 2024 was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans until February 2027 to help pay off her debts.

Price is reportedly dating Married At First Sight UK star JJ Slater, with him regularly posting about her on his social media.

open image in gallery Katie Price with her son Harvey ( Captive Minds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

Price goes on to tell Ms Gilling-Smith that she “needs to love something”.

“I feel such a weight has come off my shoulders (after counselling),” Price adds, while speaking about how “blessed” she is to have five children.

Price says: “I’ve had a turbulent time, but I’ve reset the button.”

Her children include eldest son Harvey, who she had together with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke, as well as two children, Junior and Princess, with singer Peter Andre and a son, Jett, and daughter, Bunny, with Kieran Hayler.