Katie Price’s mother issues plea for kindness in fear she will ‘lose’ her daughter

Katie Price’s mother, Amy, has issued a statement on social media urging people to be kind in light of her daughter’s arrest.

Earlier this week, the former glamour model pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving while disqualified after she was involved in a car crash near her home in Sussex.

The reality TV star’s sentencing has been deferred until 15 December to allow her to have treatment at the Priory Centre.

At the time, Price’s family shared a statement via her Instagram account explaining that they had “for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health” and added that they “will continue to help Kate get the help she needs”.

Now, Price’s mother has spoken out again in light of the way in which her daughter has been spoken about online and in the media.

“My daughter behaved appallingly when she got behind the wheel of a car intoxicated,” she began.

“She could have killed herself or someone else’s child. I don’t hide from that and neither does Kate.

“But Kate is not well. We asked as a family to have some space and privacy. Since our plea as a family there have been over 35 articles from various sources and interviews from ex-partners/husbands all with an opinion.

“Many of these articles are complete fabrication(claims Kate has not been in touch with Harvey or is moving in with me for example).

“I understand that what Kate has done will be reported upon - but just fabricating stories to sell newspapers?”

She went on to explain how the narrative will change “if, as is my fear, we lose Kate”, adding how people will then “remember all the good she did for causes in her early days”.

“How many more people do we need to lose in this world from mental abuse?” she asked before going on to reference #BeKind, the hashtag that went viral in the wake of Caroline Flack’s death in 2020.

“It was not long ago I kept reading #BeKind,” she wrote. “That seems to be a distant memory or media just think they can push the boundaries without responsibility.”

She went on to call out the abuse on social media, describing it as a “sad place”.

“My daughter is mentally unwell, we have no idea what the future holds but what we do know is Kate’s children will read and see every article written,” she continued.

“Please allow us time, allow my daughter space not because she deserves this but because I am asking as a very sick and poorly mother who is scared she will lose her daughter.”