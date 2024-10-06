Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A TikToker who found a rug buried in her backyard has revealed the outcome of a police investigation, after social media users suspected a dead body could be hidden on the property.

When Katie Santry discovered a rolled up carpet buried deep underground in her garden, millions followed the story on TikTok.

“Who the f***, and why the f*** is there a rolled up carpet underground?” she asked in the initial post that went viral.

Now, after much anticipation, Santry has revealed that no body was found by the police in a post that she shared to her TikTok on Friday (4 October).

“This has been the most absurd, insane experience of my life,” she told viewers. “No, they didn’t find a body, they found a mother effing rug with some rubber.”

She continued: “Let’s praise the Lord, there’s no body, honestly. At least, I can stay in my house.”

Social media users had urged Santry to call the police when she first shared her discovery of the rug, but after officers visited the property they said they were unable to deploy resources. People then suggested that she dig up the rug herself.

open image in gallery Santry revealed the outcome of the police investigation followed by millions ( TikTok/KatieSantry )

Before she was due to host a TikTok livestream of herself and friends digging up the rug, she received a call from the homicide department.

On Thursday (3 October), she revealed that her house was taped off by law enforcement. She explained to her followers that she had been waiting on a forensics team to show up to see what was on the carpet.

Detectives and cadaver dogs were then sent over to her house to inspect the area. She reports that CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) and the missings persons department were also involved.

When the dogs began sniffing around her backyard, they immediately sat on the area with the rug, which is a sign of possible human remnants. However, Santry noted in one of her TikTok videos that their interest in the area could also mean something as insignificant as blood from a bloody nose or a scraped knee.

In her latest video revealing no body was found, Santry also said: “The question remains of why the dogs hit [that space].”

The Independent has contacted the Columbus Police Department for comment.

The police had also informed her that it was not worth getting a lawyer because there are “no concerns” that she is involved.

Santry has gained over 2 million followers on the social media platform since she recorded the journey for answers to the mystery.