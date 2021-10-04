Katy Perry described fiancé Orlando Bloom as her “hero” after he briefly joined her on stage at Variety’s Power of Women Summit to help her with her gown.

During the event, which took place on 30 September, Perry, who was dressed in a lilac off-the-shoulder gown, was set to perform What Makes a Woman.

However, before she could sing, the 36-year-old Roar singer asked her partner for help undoing the corset on her dress.

“Orlando, can you undo my corset? It’s a little tight. I can’t sing,” Perry said into the microphone as Bloom jumped on stage to help his fiancée to cheers from the crowd.

As Bloom helped her loosen the constricting gown, Perry added: “Pull it all the way down! I have a girdle in here. All the way down, okay now I can breathe.”

After helping Perry with the gown and exiting the stage, a smiling Perry described Bloom to the crowd as “my hero”.

The sweet moment, which was shared on Variety’s TikTok, has since been viewed more than 3.8m times, with many praising the celebrity couple as “relationship goals”.

“I never really understood them, but I think I kinda get it now! That clip was just the sweetest,” one person commented.

Another said: “If it ain’t like this, I don’t want it.”

Others felt that Perry’s wardrobe malfunction had to do with her desire to show her future husband off, with someone else adding: “You know she did that on purpose to show everyone that this is my man.”

During the event, Perry also took the opportunity to praise Bloom, with E! reporting that the pop star described the actor as her “beloved partner and constant iron sharpener”.

“A man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world,” she said of Bloom. “Thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace. And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father and example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove, in August 2020.