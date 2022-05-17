Katy Perry is opening up about the moment she knew she was ready to become a mum.

The Dark Horse singer appeared on the season three premiere of Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea, where the two discussed how motherhood has changed Perry’s perspective on life.

“Motherhood – best decision I ever made in my entire life,” Perry said. The 37-year-old performer explained that she was never “very maternal” which she thinks “stems from some childhood stuff”. But as she watched her fiancé Orlando Bloom raise his now 11-year-old son Flynn – who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr – Perry soon changed her mind about starting a family.

“Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child Flynn,” she said. “That definitely primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You. Mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’”

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. For Perry, becoming a mother has completely “reshaped my life, my perspective,” and given her a love she’s never had before.

Not only did Bloom’s parenting skills influence her to become a mother, but the Lord of The Rings actor also has an infectious energy that lifts Perry’s spirits.

“I always say, when he walks into the room, he has this joie de vivre about him,” the American Idol judge shared. “Some people are like, ‘What is that guy on?’ He’s really got this happy, positive vibes and I’m a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways.”

“It’s good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit,” she added.

While Perry has won countless Grammy awards, and is currently performing at her Play residency in Las Vegas, the singer has a new definition of success now that she’s a mother to one-year-old daughter Daisy.

“My definition of success is just her happiness,” she told Handler. “Her happiness really gives me that joy. A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important.”

She concluded, “Your family really starts to become first.”