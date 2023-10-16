Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry has commented on a photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce saying that she supports the pair.

The pop star and the NFL player have taken the world by storm with a series of public appearances, most recently including two cameos during the season 40 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Fans and celebrities alike have been watching the blossoming romance unfold in the public eye, eager for Swift to find her happy ending.

Now, Perry has shared her thoughts on the new couple in the comments section of an Instagram carousel from Vogue, in which Swift and Kelce were photographed as they headed together to an SNL after-party at Catch. Below the post, the “Teenage Dream” singer simply wrote: “I ship.”

One fan commended Perry for her open support on social media, writing: “It’s nice to see a positive response!” Meanwhile, another added: “She’s so real for that.” A third commented: “She’s just like us.”

After squashing their rumoured feud in Swift’s 2018 music video for “You Need To Calm Down”, the importance of Perry’s public support is not lost on Swifties. For years, their rumoured beef fuelled headlines and was allegedly the inspiration for Swift’s hit song off her 1989 album, “Bad Blood”.

“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs... time will tell my story,” Perry, 35, said while discussing the past feud on SiriusXM’s the Howard Stern Show in 2020. “What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption.”

She added: “It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other.”

It seems as though the “Roar” pop star wants nothing but happiness for Swift amid her romance with Kelce, which has notably reached a relationship milestone with their joint appearance on the SNL season 40 premiere. The pair were reportedly talking to everyone at the party and mingling.

According to Entertainment Tonight, sources at the event confirmed Swift and Kelce were openly affectionate with each other. One insider claimed: “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses.”

“They’re leaning in, they’re kissing each other. They’re whispering,” another source told People. “They’re talking, going back and forth about what to order, like: ‘Should we get a steak? Should we get espresso martinis?’ And then they lean in and they’re kissing again. They’re touching each other the whole time.”

“They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl,” one source told Page Six. “They were holding each other and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move. They are in their own world.”

On 12 October, Swift made her third NFL appearance at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. There, Swift was seen hugging Brittany Mahomes - the wife of Kelce’s teammate and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes - and chatting with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed.