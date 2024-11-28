Travis Kelce’s ex cries on reality TV recalling her break-up with Chiefs player

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kayla Nicole is opening up about her “public breakup” with Travis Kelce in the upcoming season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The 32-year-old influencer and sports commentator reflects on what she’s faced since their split, including the harsh scrutiny that followed Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

During one moment on the show, another contestant asks Nicole who her ex is, and she quietly confirms Kelce’s name. In a preview for Season 3, Nicole appears emotional, wiping away tears as her voiceover reveals, “Going through a public breakup, it’s been overwhelming.”

Nicole has been candid about the toll the breakup and its aftermath have taken on her mental health, particularly since Kelce, 35, began dating Swift, 34. The relationship, which became public in September 2023, has drawn unprecedented media attention, with the NFL even capitalizing on the buzz surrounding Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games. This spotlight, however, has come at a personal cost for Nicole.

In October 2024, she joined Angel Reese on the Unapologetically Angel podcast and discussed the online harassment she’s faced since Kelce and Swift’s romance became official.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me. It does. Even to this day,” Nicole admitted. She added, “You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other about why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

The scrutiny has only intensified with Swift’s massive fan base, also known as the “Swifties,” diving into Nicole’s past relationship with Kelce. Swift’s fandom has elevated Kelce’s fame, turning the athlete into a pop culture fixture and intensifying public interest in his previous relationships.

When Reese asked Nicole why she thinks she’s been targeted despite handling the breakup with “grace,” Nicole responded, “I don’t know. I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Nicole and Kelce’s relationship began in 2017 after he initiated their romance with what she described as months of “insta-flirting.” Their relationship ended in January 2023, amid rumors that financial issues were the cause. Kelce later dismissed the speculation during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, stating, “Don’t buy into that s***.”

Since Kelce and Swift’s relationship went public, Nicole has taken steps to move forward, including unfollowing former friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram. According to People, sources close to Nicole have reportedly said that the public fixation on Kelce and Swift has made it harder for her to fully heal from the breakup.