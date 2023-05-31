Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Beckinsale has revealed how Keanu Reeves came to her aid 20 years ago, while she was in the midst of a wardrobe malfunction.

The 49-year-old actor reflected on attending the 1993 Cannes Film Festival in a post shared to Instagram on Monday. The post also included a throwback photo from the event, as Beckinsale posed with Reeves, Denzel Washington, and Robert Sean Leonard at the premiere of Much Ado About Nothing.

After noting that her mother was the one who found this old image, Beckinsale discussed some of the challenges that she had with her outfit at the time.

“Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind,” she jokingly wrote.

For the occasion, Beckinsale paired her green bodysuit and skirt with a silk cardigan, brown earrings, and a silver barrette. In the caption, she went on to recall how she told her peers about the wardrobe issue.

“I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked,” she wrote. “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened.”

She then praised Reeves and Leonard for holding onto one end of her gusset, which was the bottom part of her bodysuit that broke, while posing on the red carpet.

“In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset,” she explained. “Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked.”

In the comments of the post, many fans and celebrities expressed their amusement over Beckinsale’s story.

“Hysterical,” Naomi Watts wrote, along with two clapping hands emoji and a crying laughing face emoji.

“Wow that’s genius,” another wrote, while a third added: “Love this story!”

Other fans went on to praise Reeves and Leonard for stepping in to help Beckinsale at the film festival.

“The casual ‘nothing to see here’ expressions are amazing. Well bloody done!” one wrote.

“Oh my Goodness you are the epitome of the show must go on – kudos to the two most awesome guys for helping save the day indeed. I like them even more now,” another added.

The Underworld star’s throwback post came after she walked the red carpet at this year’s Cannes festival. While attending the premiere of The Pot-au-Feu on Monday, Beckinsale wore a mint green, sheer bodysuit, adorned with jewels. She also had a matching green train tied around her waist and her hair in a ponytail.

As she shared photos from the event and praised her look for the evening, on Instagram, she also reflect on attending her first-ever Cannes festival.

“76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress – remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical,” she wrote in the caption.