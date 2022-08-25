Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s Northampton wedding reception

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A recently married couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.

Northamptonshire-based couple James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot this past weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying at the hotel that same day.

In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of the wedding party, and the Matrix star replied that he would come by later in the evening.

“He was very friendly and said he would later on,” Nikki said. “We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

An hour later, a hotel staff member informed the bride that a “very special guest” was outside and wanted to speak with her. When she went outside, she was greeted by Keanu Reeves himself. Nikki offered the star a drink but he declined, admitting that he’d just had a long flight and wouldn’t stay long.

“He was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," she told the outlet. "He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!"

Following the surprise visit, Nikki shared a picture of the newlywed couple posing with Reeves to Facebook. “Yes, that is Keanu Reeves at our wedding,” she captioned the post.

One of the shocked wedding guests also snapped a picture with the actor, and posted the smiling image to Twitter. “One of my oldest friends got married today and Keanu Reeves popped in to say hi,” she wrote. “Super nice guy and huge congratulations to my dear Nicola and her husband James!”

“He was just the best!!!!!” Nikki replied.

As it turns out, the 57-year-old actor has made a habit of crashing people’s weddings. Back in 2018, Reeves took a picture with a couple just before they were married at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California. That same year, he photobombed another couple who were married in New York City.

Last month, Reeves went viral on social media when one Twitter user recalled a heartwarming interaction Reeves had with a young boy at an airport. The actor was spotted on a flight from London to New York in July, when he was approached by a young boy at John F Kennedy International airport, who proceeded to ask Reeves a “series of rapid-fire questions”.

The interaction was described by TV producer Andrew Kimmel in a viral tweet thread. “Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel added. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

The Independent has contacted Nikki Roadnight for comment.