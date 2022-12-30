YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies aged 27

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has died aged 27, his manager confirmed to TMZ.

The beloved YouTuber, who was known for his lip-sync videos with celebrities, passed away in a Chicago hospital on Thursday 29 December after being taken off life support.

His manager, David Graham, told TMZ that Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on 15 December, but the internet personality was put on life support after complications from the procedure.

The Independent has reached out for confirmation.

Cahill, who was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, had shared with his followers on social media that he was undergoing open heart surgery. “For those who are asking. December 15th is the date of surgery,” he wrote on his last Instagram post on 12 December.

More than a decade ago, Cahill gained notoriety on YouTube when he became one of the first YouTubers to receive more than 500 million views on his channel. His channel now has more than 721,000 subscribers.

One of his most famous videos was from 2010, when Cahill posted a lip-sync cover to “Down On Me” by Jeremih with 50 Cent appearing in the video. Since then, Cahill has posted many duets alongside celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Nick Cannon, and Justin Bieber.

Keenan Cahill performs with LMFAO onstage at the 2011 American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Keenan was also featured in Sara Bareilles’ 2011 music video for “Uncharted”, and performed with LMFAO at the American Music Awards that same year. Three weeks ago, Cahill released an original song featuring artist Jillian Jensen, titled “Rain”.

Born in Illinois, Cahill was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder as an infant. According to MedlinePlus, Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is a “progressive condition” that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and atrophy.

Keenan Cahill poses with pop star Ciara in 2011 (Getty Images)

Following news of Cahill’s passing, many fans have since shared their condolences on his Instagram page.

“Rest in peace, you were someone I loved as a child,” one person commented. “It sucks to hear the news of your passing. Thank you for being able to put a smile on thousands of faces over the years. Rest easy Keenan.”

“RIP legend, you was really my idol when I was younger but since now you gone, you will never be forgotten, always be in our hearts forever,” another fan wrote.