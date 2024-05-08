Keith McNally calls out Jessica Seinfeld after Lauren Sanchez drama

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Keith McNally slammed Jessica Seinfeld after he backtracked on his Lauren Sánchez “revolting” comments on Instagram.

After the 72-year-old restaurateur snarkily made amends with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Sánchez, posting a photo of the “helicopter-flying beauty” and her fiancé on Instagram and blaming the cruel comments on being “stone cold sober,” McNally made another famous woman the object of his ire.

“Joking aside, just because Sanchez may have spent a fortune on plastic surgery doesn’t make her ‘revolting,’” he wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. “In fact most of the revolting people I know haven’t spent a penny on plastic surgery.”

He continued to claim that “90% of the 3,000 comments” left on his post about the former reporter and the billionaire were generally “light and funny,” however, Ms Seinfeld allegedly took the medal for the “unfunniest” one he’d seen. He noted that the Deceptively Delicious author had “quickly deleted” her comment as she posted it, leaving him to assume that she was “embarrassed” about what she had written.

The Balthazar restaurateur recalled, “Here’s part of it: ‘THIS POST IS A REFLECTION OF YOUR TWISTED, PITIFUL, AND HIDEOUS MIND. LAUREN HAS TWICE THE CHARACTER YOU DO.’”

“‘Twisted, pitiful, and hideous.’ The ****er must have read my memoir,” he joked, nodding to his upcoming memoir I Regret Almost Everything.

All of this drama comes on the heels of the exchange between Mr McNally and Ms Sánchez that started it all, when the Pastis owner attacked the former reporter out of nowhere online.

“Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos’ New wife [sic] – Lauren Sanchez – ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING?” the Balthazar owner wrote. “What an ugly and ****ing SMUG–LOOKING couple they make. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?”

At the time, the 54-year-old Emmy winner appeared unbothered after writing a pointed message on her Instagram Story, saying: “People will love you. People will hate you. And none of it will have anything to do with you.”

McNally’s comments caused a public outcry, with many coming to Sánchez’s defence, including The View co-host Anna Navarro who dubbed his words “counterintuitive.” She wrote, “If you find Lauren Sanchez ‘revolting’, why spend the time and go through the trouble of looking up and posting 8 pictures of her?”

“I think if I had her body and money, I’d strut around in a fig-leaf and two [coconut] shells and wouldn’t give a damn what anybody thought,” she added.

Another cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, defended Ms Sánchez’s honour in Mr McNally’s comment section. The former model wrote that it was clear that Mr McNally knew nothing of her friend’s character.

“She’s actually incredibly dynamic, accomplished and kind, and everyone who knows her would say the same,” the 38-year-old commented.