Keke Palmer has reportedly filed a restraining order against her ex-partner Darius Jackson, claiming that he has physically abused her on several occasions.

The actor, known for her roles in films such as Nope and Hustlers, registered court documents on Thursday (9 November) requesting full custody of the eight-month-old son she shares with Jackson, Leodis.

According to the California Superior Court filing, seen by People magazine, Palmer, 30, alleges that Jackson, 29, has exhibited violent behaviour towards her, at times in front of their child.

The filing states that the most recent incident took place on Sunday (5 November). Palmer wrote: “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Keke Palmer for comment. A representative of Darius Jackson could not be reached.

In the declaration, Palmer details several instances of alleged abuse. Naming acts of physical and psychological misconduct, Palmer claimed the incidents included “striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Included in the court filing are screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a man striking a woman over a sofa.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson and their son, Leo (Getty Images)

Detailing the most recent incident from last week, Palmer claimed that after a verbal disagreement, Jackson allegedly “knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

After news of Palmer’s legal action broke, Jackson posted a photo with their son on X/Twitter, captioned: “I love you, son. See you soon.”

This filing follows months of speculation about Palmer and Jackson’s relationship status after he publicly shared his disapproval of an outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert in July.

Commenting on pictures of Palmer in a black sheer dress, Jackson wrote on X/Twitter: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]... you a mom.”

Though he was quickly criticised by Palmer’s fans for his remarks, Jackson later doubled down on his opinion, writing: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to [sic] what I believe. I rest my case.”

Though fans of the actor speculated that Palmer and Jackson had ended their relationship as a result of the public debate over her outfit choices, Palmer declared her love for Jackson on her 30th birthday in August.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org