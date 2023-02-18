Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kellie Pickler’s husband and songwriter Kyle Jacobs was found dead in an apparent suicide at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 49.

Nashville Police Department in a statement to the press said they were called to Pickler’s home on Friday afternoon (17 February) where they identified Jacobs as the deceased person.

The statement, obtained by People, read: “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

The American Idol alum, 36, reportedly told authorities she woke up a short time earlier, but couldn’t find Jacobs.

The statement continued: “After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs and Pickler were married for more than a decade, after they eloped in 2011. They don’t have any children together.

In 2015, they co-starred in I Love Kellie Pickler – a reality show about their relationship which ran for three seasons.

A country songwriter, Jacobs’s credits include Garth Brooks’s “More Than a Memory” and Tim McGraw’s “Still”, and Kelly Clarkson’s “The Sun Will Rise” which was released as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of her album Stronger.

The day before he died, Jacobs celebrated the news that Lee Brice’s Hey World had been platinum certified with an Instagram post. He served as producer and songwriter on the album.

His caption read: “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honoured to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!”

Finishing in sixth place on American Idol, Pickler appeared on season five of the singing reality contest in 2006.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.