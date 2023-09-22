Kelly Clarkson says she’s ‘not looking’ for a boyfriend: ‘I love being single’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she doesn’t plan on looking for a boyfriend any time soon, as she is greatly enjoying the single life.

In a recent Instagram Live chat, Clarkson opened up to fans about how difficult it has been starting over after her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock and uprooting her life to move to New York City for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single,” Clarkson explained to fans during the livestream. “I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on. And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

Since she released her latest album, Chemistry, many fans have speculated most of the album is about Blackstock since Clarkson’s divorce from her ex-husband was finalised last year. The album notably chronicles the ups and downs of a past relationship.

When a fan asked Clarkson what keeps her moving forward with her life, Clarkson replied: “In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things.”

The American Idol alum added: “Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do.”

She also said that her new surroundings in New York City “helped” her move on. For the new season of her talk show, Clarkson recently relocated to New York City. “I love living here, and I’m a Texas girl, so I did not think I was gonna love it so much. But you will see this face all the time at the park. I love walking around,” explained Clarkson.

The Grammy winner added that her children “love it so much”. Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, nine, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, seven, with Blackstock. “They love getting on the subway. My son doesn’t allow us to stand near him, so he looks like he’s by himself. He’s seven! I was like: ‘Okay’ and he’s like: ‘No, I’m alone.’” Clarkson shares her son’s affinity for the subway, adding: “I love the subway, too. It’s so much faster than everything, even a car.”

“I love it here. I think it’s what you surround yourself with,” she continued. After announcing the New York City move in May, the pop star has been vocal about prioritising family. “Covid pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family [is] not good for anyone,” Clarkson explained on TalkShopLive. “And my family is East Coast — they’re North Carolina-based.”

In an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson told Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang that, in the beginning, not everyone was over the moon about the big move. “My son is very excited. My daughter, I’m still winning over. It’s not New York, it’s the fact that she just has friends. Now my son is like: ‘My friends will be fine, let’s go.’ He loves New York,” she said.