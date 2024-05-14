Kelly Clarkson reveals she uses weight loss medication

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she’s never used Ozempic, but she has taken weight loss medication.

The former American Idol winner opened up about her weight loss journey amid speculation she’s on Ozempic during the 13 Monday recording of her eponymous talk show. During the show, Clarkson, 42, sat down with Whoopi Goldberg, where they chatted about the comedian’s appearance.

Clarkson began by complimenting Goldberg on “looking young,” to which the 68-year-old revealed she has been using weight loss medication.

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me,” the actress told Clarkson.

Goldberg’s admission prompted the “Stronger” artist to speak candidly about her experience with similar medication, noting that while the rumours would have many believe she’s using diabetes medication Ozempic, she’s not.

The “Beacuse of You” vocalist said she was nervous to go on medication because of her thyroid problems.

She admitted: “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

“My doctor chased me for two years and I was like: ‘No, I’m afraid of it,’” Clarkson added. “I was afraid. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously my body doesn’t do it right.”

According to Clarkson, her decision to start weight loss medication came when she weighed 203 pounds. The performer had viewed a clip of herself on stage and was “stunned” by how she looked. She said her initial thought was she looked like someone who was going to “die of a heart attack”.

She said she also wanted to get her health in order after being diagnosed as a “pre-diabetic”. Her doctors had informed her about her condition, but she wasn’t motivated to lose weight until two years later.

“I was like: ‘Okay, I’ll do something about it,’” Clarkson explained in a previous episode of her show.

That said, Clarkson clarified that she was always happy, and never insecure about her appearance.

“I was never insecure about that... I was happy. People are like: ‘Oh, she must not have been happy.’ It’s like: ‘No, I was happy!’ I just did not see that,” she said.

In Goldberg’s experience, she said her motivation to lose weight came after an internet troll said she looked like she was wearing a fat suit in her 2023 movie, Till. While the comment was a hit to her esteem, prompting frustration and anger, Goldberg said she agreed with the critic.

Instead of going on Ozempic, Goldberg has been using Mounjaro, the type two diabetes medication.