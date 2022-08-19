Kelly Osbourne shows off baby bump as she prepares to welcome first child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Osbourne has offered fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The 37-year-old reality star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on 12 May, which included a selfie of her holding a photo of an ultrasound.

In the caption, she expressed how much she was looking forward to embarking on motherhood.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” the former Fashion Police star wrote.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has kept a low profile ever since she announced that she was set to become a mother for the first time with boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.

Osbourne is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Sid Wilson (Instagram/ @kellyosbourne)

But, taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, Clarkson showed off her bump while posing in the relection of a window looking out over blue skies and a swimming pool.

She shared no more information alonside the snap, but wrote in a second story alongside a photo of her legs shared to the platform on Friday: “Nothing feels more like being pregnant then [sic] having to leave the pool party and go put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks.”

The former reality star shared a second snap to her stories in which she shared more details of her pregnancy (Instagram/ @kellyosbourne)

Osbourne first went public with her relationship with the Slipknot star in January this year.