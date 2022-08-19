Kelly Osbourne shows off baby bump as she prepares to welcome first child
The former reality star is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne has offered fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she prepares to welcome her first child.
The 37-year-old reality star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on 12 May, which included a selfie of her holding a photo of an ultrasound.
In the caption, she expressed how much she was looking forward to embarking on motherhood.
“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” the former Fashion Police star wrote.
“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”
The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has kept a low profile ever since she announced that she was set to become a mother for the first time with boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.
But, taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, Clarkson showed off her bump while posing in the relection of a window looking out over blue skies and a swimming pool.
She shared no more information alonside the snap, but wrote in a second story alongside a photo of her legs shared to the platform on Friday: “Nothing feels more like being pregnant then [sic] having to leave the pool party and go put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks.”
Osbourne first went public with her relationship with the Slipknot star in January this year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies