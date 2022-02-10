Kelly Ripa has addressed the unsolicited comments she receives about her hair, with the talk-show host revealing that strangers often “weigh-in” on her appearance.

Ripa, 51, discussed the topic during Wednesday’s episode of Live with Ryan and Kelly after co-host Ryan Seacrest revealed that he would be cutting his hair after growing it out for an Oscars taping.

After the audience responded to the news with an “aww,” prompting Seacrest to assure viewers that “it’ll be fine,” Ripa asked her co-host whether he often receives unsolicited advice about his hair.

Ripa then explained that she frequently receives comments herself, telling Seacrest: “People weigh in on my hair in a way, it’s like: ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t ask you,’” according to People.

The comment prompted a confused response from Seacrest, who wondered whether Ripa was referring to people out in public.

“I thought you meant at the store, like, do people come and weigh in?” Seacrest replied, to which Ripa responded: “No, people do! They come up in the store and they’re like: ‘I like your hair this length.’”

Ripa then revealed that she often responds to the comments with a thumbs up, adding: “I’m like: ‘I have no comparison for your hair, but I assume it looks pretty great every day.’”

The admission prompted the show’s producer Michael Gelman to reveal that the talk-show actually receives a number of “write-in” comments about the hairstyles worn by the hosts.

“The height of your hair, what your hair looks like, what you should do with your hair - both of you,” Gelman said.

This is not the first time that Ripa has addressed the unsolicited comments she receives about her appearance, as the TV host previously responded to a viewer who criticised the “lack of personal grooming” displayed by Ripa and Seacrest while they were filming from home amid the pandemic.

In response to the comment, Ripa said: “We are dressed. FCC (Federal Communications Commission) rules, not mine,” prompting the viewer to attempt to clarify that he meant “properly dressed”.

“I’ll bring it up at the next meeting,” the host sarcastically replied.