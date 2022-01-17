Kelvin and Liz Fletcher announce they’re expecting twins

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher have announced that they are expecting two new additions to their family later this year.

The former Emmerdale star and his wife of seven years revealed the happy news on BBC Breakfast on Monday, during an appearance to talk about their upcoming series, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

Host Sally Nugent prompted the couple to share the news during the interview and said: “You were already quite busy, weren’t you, before you took on a farm, with two young children.

“And you have news to share with us this morning which is…”

Liz replied: “We’re having another two more children!”

In response to the announcement, Kelvin put on a shocked face and his wife joked: “You look surprised! Ta-daa!”

The actor explained: “We just recently found out, to add another curveball, if you like. We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby, but two.

“So we’re having twins. It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we’ll be delivering lambs for the first time. I’m not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time.”

The Fletchers, who were married in 2015, are currently raising their daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, two, on their new farm in the Peak District.

The show follows the Strictly Come Dancing star’s foray into the farming world without any previous experience.

The couple spoke about how their children are feeling about life on the farm. Liz, who starred in the hit drama series In The Club in 2016, said farm life has been “completely different” for Marnie and Milo.

“At first it was just a huge playground to them,” she said. “And now, Marnie knows all the responsibilities, she knows what needs doing. She knows that this is a job now and we’ve got all these animals we need to look after.

“Even Milo, he’s doing all the sheep whistling, getting them into the field. And when they’re learning, that’s probably the proudest moment, seeing what they’re doing and seeing them grow into this life,” she added.

Kelvin first announced the couple were expecting in December, telling the PA News Agency at the time: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family, the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”