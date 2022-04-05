Kendall Jenner shares how she creates a positive mindset to deal with anxiety

Model Kendall Jenner has opened up about how she deals with anxiety.

In an Instagram post about her mental health, she revealed exactly how she manages to calm herself down.

The 26-year-old wrote: “Happy monday y’all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately.

“I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time.”

She included a picturesque video clip, showcasing her beautiful garden’s tranquil atmosphere and a small water feature.

Jenner added: “I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset.”

“That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes ☺️,” she continued.

She went on to share the habits which help her navigate anxiety.

On Monday, Jenner said she took “10 deep inhales/exhale before even touching my phone,” journaled in her yard and wrote down “all the things I’m looking forward to today/this month” before expressing “gratitude for all of my blessings.”

She also took in the sun, and had tea while practicing “some more deep breathing” as part of the process.

In conclusion, she said: “I’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! love you!”

The model was showered with praise and support, with sister Khloé Kardashian writing, “I love you Kenny !!!!!! Im so proud of you,” and her mother Kris Jenner adding, “Love you!!!!”

The former monk Jay Shetty commented: “Thank you for sharing this @kendalljenner 🙏 love how you’re so open and transparent about your journey.”

Jenner previously opened up about her anxiety for Vogue’s Open Minded series last year, in which she said: “I remember being really young — I’d say 8, 9, 10 — and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that.”

She also reflected on the impact fame has had on her mental health, stating: “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way.”

She said she’s experienced symptoms of anxiety that feel physical, adding that she’s a “real hyopchondriac”.

Jenner added: “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying.”

The TV personality also tackled criticism she’s received from people questioning what she could be anxious about.

She said: “I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl.”

But she noted: “I’m still a human being at the end of the day.”