Kendall Jenner admits she’s been depressed for the last two months

In honour of her 10th anniversary modelling for high-fashion campaigns and runways, Kendall Jenner sat down withVogue to speak candidly about her anxiety, depression, and negativity, and how it impacts her career.

The 28-year-old has much to celebrate, reflecting on her illustrious career partnering with master designers like Marc Jacobs and Jimmy Choo to catalyse their collections. Yet amid the admirable milestone, Jenner said she’s been experiencing a kind of mental unrest.

Speaking to Vogue, Jenner opened up about the contrast between her perception of life inside and outside her mind. She described herself as a “negative thinker,” subjecting herself to adverse thoughts though her achievements would argue the opposite.

“That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen,” the alcohol brand owner admitted. “I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it.”

The irony of her career being “stable” while her beliefs and emotions stick in a subdued state is not lost on her.

She noted: “I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect.

“That’s life - I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings,” Jenner added.

This vulnerability isn’t something she’d choose to reveal in past interviews. Previously, Jenner would put on a brave face, pretending like everything was “great” without divulging what lay beneath the surface.

Now, Jenner’s decided the best thing to do is be honest about how she’s been feeling.

“In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been: ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it,” she said.

Reaching the start of her 30s, Jenner thinks, has been weighing on her. The transition for the self-proclaimed “stresser” and “control freak” is daunting.

She noted: “I’m 28 now, and I think I’m in my Saturn return. I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it’s good. It’s almost like I’m purging something for my 30s. That’s my theory.”

The reality star, who’s had to get used to always having eyes on her, has perfected appearing happy, smiley even.

Recently, she stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” paying tribute to Givenchy’s archive – the house that welcomed her at the start of her modelling journey.

Jenner wore a 1999 dazzling high-shoulder, V-neck gown designed by Alexander McQueen.