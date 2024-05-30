Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kendall Jenner was shocked when she glimpsed at The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner’s phone.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, which aired after the 30 May episode, the 28-year-old supermodel was introduced to the 72-year-old reality TV star, who documented his search for a second chance at love in the first season of the ABC dating series.

“This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time,” Kendall said as she explained how her mother Kris Jenner “pulled some strings” and invited Turner over to their house for dinner.

However, it seems that the night took a turn when Kendall accidentally glanced over at Turner’s phone. “Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone,” the Drink 818 founder can be heard saying to someone.

“I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen,” Kendall added.

While fans won’t know exactly what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum noticed on Turner’s phone until the episode airs, it’s possible that she discovered who Turner was engaged to at the time.

The fifth season of The Kardashians – which premiered on Hulu on 23 May – wrapped filming in fall 2023, weeks before it was revealed that Turner had proposed to Theresa Nist during the season finale of The Golden Bachelor.

Turner and Nist were married during a live ABC special at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs in January this year. However, it was announced just three months later that the couple were getting a divorce.

“Theresa and I have had some heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said during an appearance on Good Morning America in April.

Nist, 70, admitted that their search for a new home together was a factor in their break-up. The two were looking in South Carolina and New Jersey but never finalized any plans. She thanked all their fans who have offered love and support throughout their experience, both on the show and after.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

The mother of two also admitted that she had to give back her vintage-inspired engagement ring from Turner. “I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” Nist said. “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

The former couple confirmed that they had signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding, and noted that they “highly recommend it to others”. They also explained that they’re still “best friends” and very much in love. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner said.

While The Golden Bachelor star’s love story may have ended, ABC announced in February that a new season of The Golden Bachelorette will be coming in fall 2024. Earlier this month, the network revealed that former contestant Joan Vassos, 61, will star as the titular Golden Bachelorette.

She had developed a strong connection with Turner until week three of The Golden Bachelor when she chose to go home upon learning that her daughter was having a medical emergency. Vassos was widowed after 32 years of marriage. She’s also a mother of four and a grandmother of two. She currently works in her hometown of Rockville, Maryland, as a school administrator.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.