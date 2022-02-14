Kendall Jenner responds to people calling her a ‘pick me girl’

Kendall Jenner is now sharing her response to being called a “pick me girl” on social media, after videos and pictures of the model have resurfaced.

On TikTok, users are pointing out instances where Jenner, 26, has allegedly behaved like a “pick me girl.”

According to Urban Dictionary, a “pick me girl” is someone who wants to make it clear that she’s “not like other girls,” often as a way to “impress boys.”

In one video posted on TikTok this past October, @333oliviam reads some of Jenner’s old Twitter posts and how they give off “pick me girl” energy. For example, in one tweet Jenner claimed that girls are desperate and sad sometimes.

“Are you not like other girls Kendall?” @333oliviam asked.

In some of Kendall’s other tweets, she expressed how “being spontaneous is so fun,” how she couldn’t sleep because she was getting so many phone calls in the morning, and how she had a “6 am twerk party.”

Another TikTok video included snippets of Kendall from Keeping up With the Kardashians, once again claiming that her behaviour was similar to a “pick me girl.” Some things Kendall discussed in these clips were how she was a major “tomboy” growing up and how she wasn’t “super into makeup” like her sister Kylie Jenner.

In a third instance, one TikTok user claimed that Kendall’s attire at a wedding made it seem like “she was trying to show someone up.”

“I believe that Kendall wore this with a malicious intent,” the TikToker said in regards to the model’s outfit, which was a black cutout dress. “She chose a dress that was going to expose her entire body, to someone else’s wedding. This officially confirms that Kendall is a ‘pick me girl.’”

But in a recent TikTok video of her own, Jenner has officially responded to all of this backlash. In this video, the model is wiping out of her snowboard, as a line she said, which has gone viral on TikTok, about her being naturally athletic plays in the background.

“I’m literally built as an athlete,” Jenner says. “Every blood test I’ve ever done has said that I am, like, over the normal limit of athleticness.”

In the caption, she subtly acknowledged some of the criticism she’s received and wrote: “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes.”

Although this was Jenner’s first TikTok video, it’s already received 7.8m views, so far, with many viewers in the comments applauding her this response.

“Self aware icon,” one viewer wrote, while another comment reads: “Queen can take a joke.”

On the other hand, some TikTok users claimed that by posting this video, she was still trying to be a “pick me girl.”

“Just cause you called yourself pick me doesn’t make you less of a pick me,” one viewer wrote.