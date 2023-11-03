Kendall Jenner’s Halloween costume gets Wonder Woman’s stamp of approval

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kendall Jenner dressed up as Wonder Woman and Lynda Carter gave her the ultimate stamp of approval.

The supermodel posted photos on Instagram of her channeling the superhero look inspired by the ‘70s series of the same name that made Carter a star.

In the first slide, the reality TV star posed in her superhero outfit, but in the second, she added a video of herself reenacting Carter’s iconic superhero transformation from the civilian-passing Diana Prince into Wonder Woman. She was decked out in a red, blue, and gold bodysuit, blue and white star-printed hotpants, a gold tiara and bracelets, red and white knee-high boots, and her trusty lasso of Truth.

Carter appeared to love the homage, and reshared the photo to her Instagram Story on 31 October, writing: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.” The actor was referencing the infamous Keeping Up with the Kardashians quote from Jenner’s momager Kris, who said the same phrase while cheering on her daughter Kim Kardashian as she posed for her 2007 Playboy shoot.

Jenner’s superhero stint wasn’t the only comic book-inspired costume she wore to celebrate the spookiest time of year, teaming up with her younger sister Kylie, 26, to dress up as villain duo Sugar and Spice from 1995’s Batman Forever. In the film, the characters were played by Drew Barrymore and Debi Manzar respectively.

Kylie, 26, donned a black leather bodysuit adorned with silver skulls and a voluminous black and red-streaked wig, while Kendall rocked a coquettish, all-white lace lingerie bodysuit paired with matching stockings, garters, and a curly platinum blonde wig.

In another solo costume, the model also embraced her inner bombshell by channeling Marilyn Monroe, paying homage to the casual black turtleneck look from the actor’s iconic 1953 Life magazine photo shoot. Sporting a blonde wig and immaculate makeup, the model captioned the post, “happy birthday mister president.”

She reportedly wore the old Hollywood look while throwing a star-studded Halloween bash over the weekend at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Charli D’Amelio were among the famous faces in attendance.

Jenner wasn’t the only member of her famous family to take a page out of pop culture for their Halloween costumes this year, with Kim and Khloe Kardashian joining forces as Bratz dolls beside their friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. Meanwhile, in another photo shoot, Kim also paid homage to Clueless with her daughter North West, 10, channeling the characters Cher and Dionne, played by Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in the film.

The eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, recreated Kim’s floral 2013 Met Gala look, which was a chic, easy costume for the mom-to-be due to Kim at the time being pregnant herself. The Poosh founder also dressed up with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as Lydia and Beetlejuice from Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.